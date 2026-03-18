People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Jennifer Sheehan

Jennifer Sheehan, CMP, DES, has joined the INNOV8 Meetings + Events team as a manager, global accounts. She brings more than a decade of experience in meeting and program management and has overseen every phase of event execution during her career.

Dean Dennis

The Greater Columbus Convention Center and Legends Global have announced the appointment of Dean Dennis, CVE, as general manager of the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Dean has more than 30 years of experience leading convention centers and public assembly venues across North America. He comes to Columbus from Memphis, Tennessee, where he served as president and general manager of the Renasant Convention Center and Cannon Center for the Performing Arts.

Rob Hampton and Karen Totaro

Oak View Group has named Karen Totaro, CVE, as the new general manager of the Palm Springs Convention Center. She most recently served as general manager of Huntington Place in Detroit and has held leadership roles at the San Diego Convention Center and the Atlantic City Convention Center. Totaro succeeds longtime General Manager Rob Hampton, who is set to retire on April 30.

Trina Camacho-London

Trina Camacho-London will retire after more than 30 years at Hyatt on April 1. She held senior roles at Hyatt Regency San Antonio, the former Rickey’s Hotel in Palo Alto, and, most recently, led group sales efforts in Hyatt Sales Force.

Chris Finelli

Chris Finelli has been promoted to vice president, global sales and events at Hyatt. In his new role, Finelli will bring together both Hyatt Sales Force group sales and events across the Americas region. He has more than 20 years of leadership experience with Hyatt, most recently overseeing regional sales teams and commercial strategy across the Americas.

Steve Enselein

On April 1 Steve Enselein will retire from Hyatt after nearly four decades of remarkable service. He started his career at Hyatt Regency Minneapolis in 1988 before moving to Hyatt’s Corporate office in 2000, Steve is an exemplary leader, colleague, and friend.