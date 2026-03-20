From the teamwork and experimentation behind a Convening Leaders 2026 Spark Hackathon win, how ACLM created a large-scale culinary activation, to Natalie Dau’s blueprint for high‑performance leadership — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Article: More Than Hacking It

A speedy win at the Convening Leaders 2026 Spark Hackathon was the result of years of combined experience and experimentation among three strangers. Written and read by Barbara Palmer, deputy editor at Convene.

🎙️ Series: Scaling Culinary Medicine: How ACLM Transformed Event Dining and Education

Discover how the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) turned plant-based dining into an immersive learning experience for thousands of attendees. In this episode, Julie Holtgrave shares the behind-the-scenes story of creating a large-scale culinary activation, overcoming unexpected challenges, and inspiring healthcare professionals to integrate culinary medicine into their practice. Learn practical tips for planners on designing engagement-driven events and why food can be a powerful tool for education and connection.

🎙️ Interview: Running Into the Unknown: Natalie Dau’s Blueprint for High‑Performance Leadership

In this Interview, Guinness World Record holder and endurance athlete Natalie Dau shares the mindset, tools, and truths she learned from running 1,000 km—twice—through unpredictable terrain and extreme conditions. Ahead of her keynote at Convening APAC, she explains how leaders can build a platform, not a pedestal, and how vulnerability becomes a superpower for mobilizing teams, communities, and audiences.

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