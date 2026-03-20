A High Value Destination that Feels Like a Retreat: Meet in Tampa Bay

If you’re looking for a sunny, accessible, east-coast destination for your next meeting, take a look at Tampa Bay. This dynamic city has been continuously growing and adding value for meeting planners, with exciting new developments that include fresh renovations and entirely new waterfront hotels, investments in sustainability to help you meet your green goals, and a recent $45 million capital improvement on the 600,000-square-foot Tampa Convention Center.

But it will be those downtime moments that your attendees will really remember. From outdoor activities and cultural attractions; a charming walkable waterfront; and a MICHELIN-rated dining scene, the visit will feel as much like a retreat as a business trip.