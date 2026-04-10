PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2026 member Sydney Lowe, senior manager of events at Heartland Forward, has embraced a piece of advice from Priya Parker’s The Art of Gathering: “Good controversy is generative. It allows people to challenge one another without fracturing the group.”

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What was the biggest misconception you had about the events industry before you joined — or were you even aware this is a standalone industry?

I assumed events were mostly execution: schedules, logistics and décor. I didn’t realize the industry was about strategy that shapes narratives, unlocks partnerships, and accelerates outcomes. Gathering sets things in motion. Events convene. Convening sparks connection. And connection [ignites] the fire to the gasoline of great ideas.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in the coming year? How will you respond?

One of the biggest challenges ahead is the collapse of attention spans. People are more selective than ever about where they show up, how long they stay, and what feels worth their time. At the same time, expectations for personalization and connection keep rising while budgets tighten. The opportunity is to design experiences that cut through noise fast and deliver value people can feel immediately. If an event can’t hold attention or create real connection, it won’t make an impact. My response is to prioritize formats that respect people’s time and honor their attention.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received — from someone inside or outside of the events industry?

The best advice I’ve drawn from comes from Priya Parker’s The Art of Gathering: “Good controversy is generative. It allows people to challenge one another without fracturing the group.” It reshaped how I think about who should be in a room and how people are positioned to engage with one another. Heartland Forward President Angie Cooper has reiterated this sentiment to me throughout my career. Dynamic conversations are something we should always strive for. She has pushed me to create environments where healthy tension, real dialogue and new ideas can surface. Events are strongest when they create a space where honest dialogue can push ideas forward.

Bonus/optional question: What has been inspiring you lately? It can be a podcast, book, person, newsletter, or other source.

Lately I’ve been inspired by people who build outside the traditional path. I had the chance to attend a dinner discussion this year on non-traditional pathways to success at Heartland Forward’s flagship event, The Heartland Summit. The table was filled with business and thought leaders who each shared where they started and what connections brought them to where they are today. Hearing those stories reinforced how much possibility comes from unexpected routes and unconventional choices. It’s a reminder that great outcomes often begin with someone willing to take a different path.