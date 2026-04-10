Exclusive Perks for Your Next Meeting in Tampa Bay

Author: Liz Regalia

As if 361 days of sunshine, an average temperature of 73 degrees, and one of the “Best Airports in the U.S.” according to Condé Nast Traveler isn’t enough to ensure a remarkable event in Tampa Bay, now local hotels, venues, and attractions are coming together to offer even more perks for meetings.





Partner Match+

Whether planners are crafting an intimate board retreat or a large-scale citywide convention, Visit Tampa Bay offers a suite of incentives and savings designed to add value, increase flexibility, and help offset event costs. The newest incentive, Partner Match+, helps event professionals capitalize on everything this sunny city has to offer when it comes to hotels.

From stylish boutiques to luxury brands, Tampa Bay has a hotel option for every type of group. More than 3,000 rooms downtown are within walking distance of the Tampa Convention Center, and the nearby Westshore District offers thousands more. The best part? They all offer easy access to attractions and fast routes to Tampa International Airport.

Partner Match+ helps event professionals take full advantage of Tampa Bay’s most accessible hotel choices through exclusive savings that help offset event costs. Meeting professionals can simply select a participating hotel partner promotion for an eligible 2026 event and Visit Tampa Bay will provide an extra financial incentive to help offset costs — up to $2,500 is available per event.

More Meeting Incentives

Meeting professionals looking for more ways to unlock value for their next event can choose from a list of additional perks and incentives available for meetings held in Tampa Bay:

Bonus for Bookings — Contract your meeting or event during qualifying periods and receive a financial incentive for each eligible room night booked. This program is designed to help offset event costs when your dates align with Tampa Bay’s need periods.

Treasured Savings — Secure the Tampa Convention Center during eligible months and Visit Tampa Bay will pay the initial deposit at contract signing. This incentive is provided in addition to a customized Tampa Bay bid package based on event requirements.

Discover Treasures — Enhance events with a complimentary Tampa Bay experience, including:

A team event at The Florida Aquarium

A safari through Busch Gardens’ Serengeti Plain

VIP tickets to a Tampa Bay Lightning game

Streetcar tour of historic Ybor City and dinner at Columbia Restaurant, founded in 1905 and Florida‘s oldest restaurant

Dinner on the Yacht StarShip

Custom Cigar City experience

Meeting professionals deciding between these four incentive programs can rely on the Visit Tampa Bay’s sales team to help them choose the program that best aligns with their dates, goals, and attendee experience. For more information on these programs, visit TampaMeetings.com.