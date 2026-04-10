From how meeting planners outmaneuvered political and economic upheaval to insights from the 2026 Skills Horizon on leading through a “decade of disorientation” — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Article: How 3 Different Meetings Outmaneuvered Shifting Political Winds

Budget cuts, visa headaches, and a six-week government shutdown in the U.S. proved to be no match for STEM and government meeting planners — and one innovative educator who understands the value of conferences. Written and read by Kate Mulcrone, digital managing editor at Convene.

🎙️ Interview: The Decade of Disorientation – What Event Leaders Need from the 2026 Skills Horizon

In this Interview, we talk with Dr Sandra Peter and Dr Kai Riemer, co-authors of the 2026 Skills Horizon report, about why we have entered a “decade of disorientation” and what that means for event leaders. Ahead of their keynote at Convening APAC, they explore values and trust shifts, four key clashes, the “blobs” of future skills, and what grounded leadership looks like now.

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