People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Jim Russell

Jim Russell has been named as Maritz’s global head, business events solutions. He has previously held leadership roles at Freeman and Encore (formerly PSAV), and currently serves as the chair of the international board of directors for MPI.

Kireem Swinton

Visit Baltimore has named Kireem Swinton as President & CEO. He has been with the organization since 2017 and most recently served as interim CEO. During his tenure, he has been instrumental in securing major events, including the 2033 American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) Annual Meeting & Exposition and the extension of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) tournament through 2029. Swinton is focused on reinforcing the value of tourism in supporting the local economy, driving small businesses spending, creating jobs for Baltimore residents, and strengthening the city’s position as a meetings and conventions destination.