Discover What a Meeting Should Feel Like, in Puerto Rico

A meeting shouldn’t just be another must-do on the office calendar. To really make an impact with attendees, plan a gathering where they can come together inspired by a shared goal, and get creative in working together to make it a reality. Puerto Rico is the kind of inspiring gathering place that can do just that. Here, colleagues can enjoy the welcoming culture, explore the rich local heritage, and take in breathtaking natural settings in between meetings.

Meanwhile, planners will find no place better than the world-class Puerto Rico Convention Center: Featuring more than 600,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, it’s the largest, most technologically advanced, and most sustainable venue in the Caribbean, so you can be sure every event will be seamless. Plan a gathering in Puerto Rico and discover the meaning of Boricua—the inspiring, welcoming heritage that will bring your attendees together.