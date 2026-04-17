From a growing movement to help people navigate disagreements with more humanity, to Nir Hindie’s perspective on how an artist’s mindset can transform events, leadership, and innovation — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Article: ‘Disagree With Ideas, Don’t Dehumanize People’

A new movement to give people tools to have more productive and humane disagreements is gaining ground. Written and read by Michelle Russell, editor in chief of Convene.

🎙️ Interview: Nir Hindie on How an Artist Mindset Can Transform Events, Leadership, and Innovation

In this Interview, deputy editor Barbara Palmer talks with Nir Hindie, entrepreneur, educator, and creator of the Business Artistry leadership approach ahead of his keynote at Convening LATAM. They explore how an artist’s mindset can transform events, leadership, and business culture. Nir shares why creativity alone isn’t enough — and how designing for emotion, meaning, and human experience can turn events into moments people truly remember.

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