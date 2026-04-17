Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.
🎙️ Article: ‘Disagree With Ideas, Don’t Dehumanize People’
🎙️ Interview: Nir Hindie on How an Artist Mindset Can Transform Events, Leadership, and Innovation
In this Interview, deputy editor Barbara Palmer talks with Nir Hindie, entrepreneur, educator, and creator of the Business Artistry leadership approach ahead of his keynote at Convening LATAM. They explore how an artist’s mindset can transform events, leadership, and business culture. Nir shares why creativity alone isn’t enough — and how designing for emotion, meaning, and human experience can turn events into moments people truly remember.