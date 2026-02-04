Rocco LaForgia | PCMA Member Spotlight

What initially led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

As I was entering the industry, I had heard from numerous colleagues that PCMA was THE place to be. The education was superior, the networking unmatched, and the experiences they offered were the best! I wanted to ensure that my hospitality journey would be a grand adventure, and it has been!

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member?

Early on, I achieved my CASE designation (shows you how long ago I became a member!) as I always favored the association side of the business. While in the NY Chapter, I was able to rise to be President, and that exploded my networking – collaborating with excellent professionals, both local and nationwide. The exposure to great minds helped my become the professional I have become, as I learn from every engagement, event, education course, and other like minded superstars!

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

You absolutely have to widen your scope of possibilities – PCMA offers everything you need to excel at your career. Yes, the education is amazing, but the people that are members are so willing to help and mentor you. Everyone wants the best for everyone. I have made lifelong friends from this industry, and PCMA was responsible for many of the initial encounters. Being on local committees only grew my aspirations.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I keep extremely busy – I am an avid coin collector/buyer, and have been a softball umpire for 41 years, umpiring from NCAA Division I level through High School and local recreation leagues. I attained Elite level in the USA Softball Association for men’s major modified softball. And, I love to travel – especially cruise – so I am never at rest!