People on the Move

Author: Convene Editors

Fort Worth has named Cynthia Sanchez Serrano, CEM, CVP, as director of its public events department, effective February 7th. In her new role she will lead phase two of the Fort Worth Convention Center’s $701 million expansion project. She succeeds Mike Crum, who will remain with the city in a part-time advisory capacity. Sanchez Serrano will continue as general manager of the convention center until the end of this year. Promoted to deputy director in 2025, she previously served as assistant director and operations manager.

Visit Denver has promoted Tiffany Eck, CMP, to director of destination services and events following the retirement of Vikki Kelly, CMP, who has been a driving force behind the organization’s destination services and events team for more than four decades. Eck will lead the destination services & events team, the primary liaison between meeting planners and the city’s venues, vendors, and resources. With more than 20 years of experience at Visit Denver under Kelly’s leadership, Eck has been instrumental in executing high-profile events that have brought global attention to the city, including the 2008 Democratic National Convention, 2012 Women’s Final Four, 2021 MLB All-Star game, and more.