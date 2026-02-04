PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2026 member Makenzie Brown, international association sales manager at the Scottish Event Campus, was floored by the sheer size of the events industry.

What was the biggest misconception you had about the events industry before you joined — or were you even aware this is a standalone industry?

The biggest misconception I had was the sheer size of the events industry, not just in volume, but in variety. Growing up in hospitality (with grandparents who were hoteliers and parents who were restaurateurs), I was always surrounded by people coming together. I understood that events existed: concerts, sporting fixtures, exhibitions — the highly visible, heavily marketed gatherings most people recognize.

What I hadn’t appreciated was everything beyond that. The smaller business meetings, the large corporate and association conferences — the meetings that truly make a difference. These are the events that drive economies, advance industries, support education, shape cities, and, most importantly, impact people. Once you open the door to the world of conferences (which I did out of sheer curiosity) it’s impossible not to appreciate this vital corner of the events industry.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in the coming year? How will you respond

Competition between destinations will only continue to intensify as cities work harder to attract international conferences and business events. In an increasingly crowded global landscape, standing out is no longer about who has the biggest venue or the shiniest specs — it’s about being clear on who you are, what you stand for, and why you’re the right fit.

How I’ll respond: By leading with purpose, people and place. That means focusing on what genuinely differentiates our city and building relationships that extend far beyond a single bid or event. It’s about authenticity, long term impact, and aligning with clients whose values and ambitions match our own, rather than competing purely on square meters and technical capability. A key strength we have is our governance model. Working within a convention center that is largely council-owned creates a fundamentally different conversation compared to many U.K. and European competitors whose venues are privately owned. It allows for closer alignment between city strategy, infrastructure investment, and long-term legacy.

By leaning into this model and the partnership it enables, we can compete not just as a venue, but as a city united around shared ambition, delivering events that leave a lasting economic, social and reputational impact.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received — from someone inside or outside of the events industry?

You can’t win them all. Or, in the words of my college field hockey coach, Helen Knull, you can’t please everyone.

That advice has proven incredibly transferable to both work and life. When you present your city and a client chooses to go in a different direction, it can be disheartening. I’m greedy in the best way — I want every conference to come to Glasgow, and when they don’t, I take it personally. My work is fueled by emotion and a deep love for my city. But the truth is, we couldn’t host them all even if we wanted to. Not every conference is right for us, and we won’t be right for every conference. It’s about balance, perspective, and picking your battles. A simple reminder that what’s meant for you won’t pass you by.