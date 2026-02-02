The Real Meeting Is After the Meeting

In Dallas, meetings don’t end when the agenda wraps—they come alive after hours. With a vibrant downtown, world-class arts, iconic sports, and a culinary scene earning national acclaim, the city turns post-meeting time into a powerful extension of the experience.

Ignite Your Artistry

In Dallas, creativity is the main event. And it all starts in the beating heart of downtown: the nationally ranked Dallas Arts District. This walkable cultural hub didn’t earn the number one spot from USA Today two years in a row by accident. Spanning blocks of museums, performance venues, and public art, it’s a symphony for the senses. Catch a live performance at the world-renowned AT&T Performing Arts Center or explore the city’s sprawling mural scene, where decades of history and pop culture come vividly to life. Inspiration is everywhere.

Become a Super-Fan

To electrify the post-meeting experience, grab your team and head to one of Dallas’ iconic sporting events. Home to powerhouse teams like the Cowboys, Mavericks, Stars, and Rangers, Dallas always has its game face on. Whether you’re in the stands or cheering from one of the city’s legendary sports bars, expect high energy and unforgettable moments.

Taste the Creativity

Fresh off a nod from the MICHELIN Guide Texas, Dallas’ dining scene is ready to impress. From omakase to osso buco, the city’s inventive tables push boundaries and elevate group dinners into standout experiences—even for the most discerning foodies.

Drink Margs by the Mile

After sessions wrap, follow the Margarita Mile—a self-guided tour of Dallas’ signature drink. Sip your way through iconic stops, earn swag, and ride the free McKinney Avenue Trolley through the birthplace of the frozen margarita.