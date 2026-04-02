Brianna Clark | PCMA Member Spotlight

What initially led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

My initial involvement with PCMA was driven by the opportunity for my students to participate in the PCMA Global Student Competition. In order for our students to compete, they needed to be PCMA members, and our program needed to establish a student chapter. That process also required me to become a member so that we could formally participate and support our students through the competition. What began as a necessary step to give students access to the competition quickly proved to be incredibly worthwhile. Our students have had remarkable success in the Global Student Competition, including a winning team and a Top 5 team in 2023, followed by another Top 5 team in 2024. Seeing the professional growth, industry exposure, and confidence students gained through this experience reinforced the value of engaging with PCMA and deepened my commitment to the organization and its opportunities for students.

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member?

Becoming involved with PCMA has significantly strengthened my connection to the business events industry, which has directly enhanced my students’ classroom experiences. Through PCMA, I have been able to engage students more meaningfully with the industry while also building relationships with professionals who have helped my students secure valuable internships and full-time employment opportunities. My involvement has also connected me with influential leaders in the business events sector who have supported my research efforts and provided valuable insights that inform my teaching and scholarship. One particularly meaningful opportunity was being invited to contribute to editing the newest edition of the Professional Meeting Management (PMM) textbook. Collaborating with both academic colleagues and industry professionals on that project was an invaluable professional experience. PCMA’s support of the academic community has also been impactful. I have attended Convening Leaders through a scholarship opportunity, and several of my students have also been able to participate through similar support. Additionally, I earned PCMA’s Spark Certificate by participating in the PCMA Faculty Program at Convening Leaders 2026. Overall, the resources, professional development opportunities, and relationships I have gained through PCMA have made me a stronger educator and more effective industry partner.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

PCMA is one of the few industry associations that has intentionally welcomed the academic community and created meaningful opportunities for collaboration between educators and industry professionals. I appreciate that PCMA has made a deliberate effort to provide faculty with a space to convene, share ideas, and stay connected to the evolving business events industry. PCMA also actively involves the academic community through initiatives such as the Global Student Competition, student chapters, and complimentary student memberships. These opportunities make it possible for students to engage directly with the industry, gain professional exposure, and build networks early in their careers. Because of this support, faculty advisors are able to connect classroom learning with real-world industry experiences in powerful ways. Overall, PCMA creates a valuable bridge between academia and industry, making it an incredibly worthwhile organization for both faculty and students to be involved in.

What do you like to do in your free time?

In my free time, I spend most of my time with my three daughters, attending their many activities, including softball, running, golf, basketball, and chorus. Supporting them and being involved in their activities keeps our family busy and is something I truly enjoy. I also enjoy spending time at home working in my yard, relaxing at our neighborhood pool during the summer, and cooking meals at home with my husband. When I have the chance, I enjoy getting together with friends for a night out. As a family, we also love traveling around the United States and exploring new places together whenever our schedules allow.