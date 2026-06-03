Deborah Ross | PCMA Member Spotlight

What initially led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

I became involved with because of my passion for education, leadership, and creating meaningful conference experiences that bring people together. Throughout my career, I have seen firsthand the impact that strong meetings and professional development opportunities can have on organizations, industries, and the people they serve. PCMA provided an opportunity to connect with other leaders who are focused on innovation, strategic growth, and elevating the attendee experience. As someone who works extensively in association management and conference development, I value being part of a community that shares ideas, challenges one another, and continuously pushes the industry forward. What has always resonated with me most is the collaborative spirit within PCMA and the focus on building experiences that are not only educational, but engaging, forward-thinking, and mission driven.

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member?

Being a member of GMC over my career played a significant role in my growth from being meeting planner to my current position as CEO. My involvement evolved over time, beginning with volunteer leadership opportunities, including chairing the Sponsorship Committee, which gave me valuable experience in relationship building, strategic thinking, revenue development, and collaboration. As my involvement grew, serving on the Board further expanded my leadership skills and exposed me to broader conversations around governance, organizational strategy, and long-term growth. Through PCMA, I have been surrounded by innovative leaders who challenged me to think beyond logistics and understand the larger business and mission impact of our industry. The educational programming, professional network, and leadership opportunities within PCMA helped prepare me for executive leadership and continue to influence how I lead today.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

For me, PCMA was not only a place for professional growth, but also a community. The relationships I built through PCMA became one of the most valuable parts of my career. There is a strong sense of camaraderie within the industry, where people genuinely support one another, share ideas, and help each other navigate challenges and change. During some of the industry’s most difficult times, those connections became even more important. PCMA provided a network of professionals who understood the challenges we were all facing and who were willing to collaborate, innovate, and help one another move forward. That sense of community, combined with the education and leadership opportunities, helped me stay relevant, continue growing professionally, and ultimately shaped my path

What do you like to do in your free time?

Outside of work, you can usually find me planning the next adventure with my husband, Michael. We love traveling the world together, exploring new cities, discovering hidden gems, and creating experiences and memories along the way. We are also definite foodies and enjoy finding unique local restaurants and experiencing the culture of each place we visit. I honestly enjoy planning the trips almost as much as taking them and am always looking ahead to the next destination. At home, our two dogs, Harley and Piper, keep life entertaining and are very much part of the adventure as well. They are equal parts lovable and mischievous and somehow always manage to be at the center of whatever is going on. Between travel, laughter, and life with Harley and Piper, there is rarely a dull moment.