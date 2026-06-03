Convene’s Annual Salary Survey: How Are Business Events Industry Professionals Faring?

The business events industry continues to evolve rapidly. Convene’s 2026 Annual Salary Survey aims to capture what it looks and feels like to work in business events at this moment in time, by learning about your compensation, workload, tech expectations, and workplace dynamics.

Whether you’re planning meetings, managing teams, marketing events, leading strategy, supporting suppliers, or building your own business — or everything all at once — your perspective matters.

Your responses will help shape Convene’s Annual Salary Survey — for decades, one of our most-read and widely shared research reports each year. Survey insights are frequently used by professionals across the industry to better understand compensation trends, advocate for career growth and salary increases, benchmark workloads, and evaluate how the profession is changing over time.

The survey closes Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Those who complete the survey may choose to enter a drawing for a complimentary registration to Convening Leaders 2027, Jan. 10-13 in Miami, Florida (estimated value between $1,500-$2,000 USD) or opt to receive a $100 USD Visa gift card.

Thank you in advance for participating and helping us build a clearer picture of the business events workforce in 2026.