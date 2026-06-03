Artful Experiences

This article and those listed below are part of Convene’s June 2026 issue. Find the turn-page versions of this and past issues in our digital library. Illustrations by Ellyx Martinez
The core purpose of art and creative expression is to give birth to new thoughts and ideas and to help us relate to each other, neuroscientists tell us. Which sounds to us a lot like the goal of events. In this issue, we explore the tangible benefits of bringing art into the event experience. We speak to an artist who invites workshop participants to draw on tables and a professor and entrepreneur who urges business leaders to create value by thinking more like artists. And we showcase how organizers, by making art a part of the event program for all kinds of professionals — from radiologists to educators to mathematicians — are drawing in audiences and transforming them into engaged participants.
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Earn one clock hour of certification by visiting pcma.org/convene-cmp-series to answer questions about the articles in this cover story package. The Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) is a registered trademark of the Events Industry Council.
The Art of Connecting
Adam Rosendahl’s Late Nite Art workshops use storytelling, music, and drawing to break down barriers and unleash creativity. READ MORE
How High-Tech Art Creates an Immersive Learning Environment for Physician Attendeess
The European Congress of Radiology’s 2026 annual meeting used their venue’s built-in 3D and LED capabilities to create an emotional journey centered around ancient Greek mythology. READ MORE
Factoring Art Into Meeting Design
Two conferences — the Joint Mathematics Meetings and Bridges — help mathematicians explore the connection between math and art. READ MORE
Thinking Like an Artist
Business and art are considered unrelated disciplines, but artists and event organizers share a common goal, says entrepreneur and educator Nir Hindie: creating meaningful experiences. READ MORE
Learning as an Art Form
These educators integrate art into teaching strategies, so it’s only natural that their own continuing education program at their society’s annual conference would tap creative expression as a learning tool, too. READ MORE