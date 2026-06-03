Artful Experiences

The core purpose of art and creative expression is to give birth to new thoughts and ideas and to help us relate to each other, neuroscientists tell us. Which sounds to us a lot like the goal of events. In this issue, we explore the tangible benefits of bringing art into the event experience. We speak to an artist who invites workshop participants to draw on tables and a professor and entrepreneur who urges business leaders to create value by thinking more like artists. And we showcase how organizers, by making art a part of the event program for all kinds of professionals — from radiologists to educators to mathematicians — are drawing in audiences and transforming them into engaged participants.

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