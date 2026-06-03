Artful Experiences

How art deepens connection and opens participants to new ways of thinking at — and about — events across a swath of sectors.

Author: Convene Editors       

This article and those listed below are part of Convene’s June 2026 issue. Find the turn-page versions of this and past issues in our digital library. Illustrations by Ellyx Martinez

The core purpose of art and creative expression is to give birth to new thoughts and ideas and to help us relate to each other, neuroscientists tell us. Which sounds to us a lot like the goal of events. In this issue, we explore the tangible benefits of bringing art into the event experience. We speak to an artist who invites workshop participants to draw on tables and a professor and entrepreneur who urges business leaders to create value by thinking more like artists. And we showcase how organizers, by making art a part of the event program for all kinds of professionals — from radiologists to educators to mathematicians — are drawing in audiences and transforming them into engaged participants.

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Earn one clock hour of certification by visiting pcma.org/convene-cmp-series to answer questions about the articles in this cover story package. The Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) is a registered trademark of the Events Industry Council.

The Art of Connecting

Adam Rosendahl’s Late Nite Art workshops use storytelling, music, and drawing to break down barriers and unleash creativity. READ MORE

How We Process Art

Art lights up social networks in our brains. READ MORE

How High-Tech Art Creates an Immersive Learning Environment for Physician Attendeess

The European Congress of Radiology’s 2026 annual meeting used their venue’s built-in 3D and LED capabilities to create an emotional journey centered around ancient Greek mythology. READ MORE

Factoring Art Into Meeting Design

Two conferences — the Joint Mathematics Meetings and Bridges — help mathematicians explore the connection between math and art. READ MORE

Thinking Like an Artist

Business and art are considered unrelated disciplines, but artists and event organizers share a common goal, says entrepreneur and educator Nir Hindie: creating meaningful experiences. READ MORE

Learning as an Art Form

These educators integrate art into teaching strategies, so it’s only natural that their own continuing education program at their society’s annual conference would tap creative expression as a learning tool, too. READ MORE

June 3, 2026

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