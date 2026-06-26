Inspire Success with Luxury at World Equestrian Center – Ocala

When planning an incentive travel experience, an ordinary destination simply won’t do. Luxury accommodations, exciting experiences, and exceptional dining create a reward your top performers will aspire to earn. Discover all this and more at World Equestrian Center – Ocala (WEC), Central Florida’s hidden gem.
Spanning more than 2,000 acres, this world-class resort combines upscale accommodations, unique activations, decadent dining, and unparalleled service to create unforgettable incentive trips, executive retreats, and group getaways. Whether celebrating achievement, inspiring future success, or strengthening team connections, WEC delivers an elevated experience in a premier destination designed to leave a lasting impression.
Unmatched Meetings and Conventions Venue
World Equestrian Center blends architectural beauty with modern functionality. Newly opened, The Equestrian Manor, dedicated climate-controlled exposition centers, and other luxurious on-site facilities boast over 300,000 square feet of flexible space, ready to accommodate large-scale events. Planners can host sophisticated meetings and events without compromising experience or service.
Unforgettable Outings
From a home base at WEC, attendees can experience the very best of America’s Horse Capital® and Central Florida. Explore picturesque horse farm tours and meet championship Clydesdales, take a tour on a glass bottom boat at Silver Springs State Park, or soar through the treetops on Florida’s longest and fastest zip lines at The Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park. Hike, bike, paddle and explore the natural beauty of Ocala’s outdoor recreation paradise.
Elevated Culinary Experiences
Attendees will enjoy the culinary journey at WEC with 13 dining options on-site. From elevated Italian, fresh sushi and Pan-Asian fare at stylish rooftop restaurants to award-winning wine and signature steak at Stirrups, guests can indulge in a diverse collection of chef-driven dining experiences all in one destination. Don’t miss desserts from a Food-Network-featured pastry chef.
Beyond the restaurants, WEC’s team can create bespoke dining experiences tailored to your group’s vision. Whether hosting an elegant awards dinner, reception, networking luncheon, or executive gathering, attendees can enjoy custom menus, exceptional service, and innovative cuisine in a memorable setting.
On-site Indulgences
There’s no need for attendees to leave the property to be fully pampered. Choose from a variety of relaxing salon and body treatments at Calluna Spa, or simply unwind with friends and colleagues at Horse to Water Pool & Bar or one of the property’s zero-entry outdoor pools.
Seasonal Highlights
Depending on the time of year, attendees can catch a wide range of live entertainment, seasonal festivals and special events like the Summer Series Grand Prix Dining Experience, where they can enjoy a front-row seat and a three-course chef’s dinner while watching top-level equestrian sport.
To learn more about planning your next meeting or incentive event at World Equestrian Center – Ocala, visit MeetAtWEC.com, or call 352.414.7850.