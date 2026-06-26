Detroit: Own the City in a Meetings Destination Built for Exclusivity and Scale

For those seeking flexibility, accessibility, and the ability to create truly immersive citywide experiences, Detroit is emerging as one of North America’s most compelling destinations.

What separates Detroit from many major markets is its rare dual-convention-center advantage. Between downtown Detroit’s Huntington Place and the Vibe Credit Union Showplace in Novi, planners have access to more than 1 million square feet of exhibit space — creating the flexibility to host simultaneous large-scale events while avoiding the congestion, scheduling bottlenecks, and premium pricing common in larger convention cities.

That infrastructure is only growing stronger. A $125 million expansion of Huntington Place, scheduled for completion this year, will introduce additional event space and Detroit’s first skybridge-connected convention hotel: a 600-room JW Marriott featuring 50,000 square feet of meeting space. Meanwhile, the Vibe Credit Union Showplace expansion will further elevate suburban meeting capacity with a new hotel, mixed-use development, and enhanced event amenities.

Accessibility also remains one of Detroit’s strongest competitive advantages. Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Delta Air Lines’ second-largest hub, offers more than 140 nonstop destinations across three continents, placing Detroit within a 90-minute flight of 60% of the U.S. population.

Beyond logistics, Detroit offers planners something increasingly difficult to find: the opportunity to “own the city.” From its revitalized waterfront and walkable downtown to its celebrated music, culinary, and cultural scenes, Detroit delivers an energetic, authentic experience that allows meetings and conventions to feel both expansive and personal.

As Visit Detroit puts it: “We Hustle. You Shine.”