From how design-thinking mindsets like cognitive estrangement can elevate meeting experiences, to Angelika Bazarnik’s research on the hidden stress crisis in events, to Dan Preiss’ approach to intentional, impact-driven event strategy — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Article: The Benefits of ‘Cognitive Estrangement’ in Meeting Design

A global creative leader at IDEO walked event organizers through three mindsets that innovation and design-thinking experts use to create extraordinary experiences. Written and read by Michelle Russell, editor in chief of Convene.

🎙️ Series: The Hidden Stress Crisis in Events — What Angelika Bazarnik’s Research Reveals

In the Season 11 finale, seasoned expert Angelika Bazarnik unpacks why wellness for event professionals is more than yoga breaks and spa days. Angelika reveals what she learned after reviewing 3,000+ articles, why academic research on planner stress has nearly vanished, and the early patterns emerging from her ongoing qualitative study. From stress cycles to broken processes and new tools that actually reduce friction, this episode closes the season with insights every planner needs.

🎙️ Interview: Beyond Bigger Events: Dan Preiss on Smarter Event Design, Audience Engagement, and Measurable Impact

In this Interview, CEMA Summit speaker Dan Preiss shares how leading organizations are rethinking event strategy—from aligning every decision to a clear “North Star” to cutting through the noise of overcomplicated measurement. We explore the challenge of fragmented attention, the rise of hyper-personalization through AI, and why the future of events isn’t bigger, but more intentional. Dan also unpacks what’s still hard to measure—like trust and relationship depth—and why human connection will only become more valuable as digital content explodes.

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