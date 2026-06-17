People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Caroline Wright

Legends Global recently named Caroline Wright as its new executive vice president, North American venues. She brings more than 30 years of executive leadership in multi-venue operations and major event execution to the role. Wright most recently served as senior vice president & chief venues officer at Tepper Sports & Entertainment, where she led venue operations and capital strategy for Bank of America Stadium and Atrium Health Performance Park. She will lead venue operations for the Legends Global’s portfolio of North American arenas, stadiums, theaters, and convention centers in her new role.

Brooke Underwood

Destination El Paso has named Brooke Underwood to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer. An El Paso native, she most recently served as as executive director of Visit El Paso, the destination marketing organization division of Destination El Paso. To date, Underwood has spent a total of 18 years promoting business and leisure travel to El Paso.