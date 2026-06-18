This Cosmopolitan European Capital Has the Recipe for Meeting Success

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

Everything one tends to associate with Switzerland — clockwork-like efficiency, alpine beauty, sophisticated infrastructure — makes Bern an unmatched host destination for business events. For proof of that, look no further than the record-breaking number of visitors flocking to Bern in recent years, with business tourism accounting for the vast majority of those stays. Read on for the top reasons why organizers should keep an eye on Bern for their upcoming business events.





In the heart of Switzerland, Bern’s history and proximity to nature make this capital city an enticing backdrop. Hidden within the Old City are sandstone vaulted cellars, now home to hip bars and restaurants, perfect for evening imbibing and mingling. And just 20 minutes away by car, Gantrisch Nature Park’s rugged mountains, dense forests, and mountain lakes offer a convenient respite for event attendees keen on hiking, climbing, biking, and other types of outdoor adventure.

Accessible and available. Everything is within easy reach in Bern. Hotels, venues, restaurants, and attractions all sit within walking distance or an easy public transit ride of each other. But Bern’s flexibility extends to more than just transportation — many area hotels and venues offer availability on short notice, and thanks to the support of Bern Convention Bureau, organizers can expect a response within 48 hours.

Unmatched infrastructure. Meetings in sleek, purpose-built convention centers, dinners in centuries-old castles, and hotel stays in Michelin-recognized historic landmarks — Bern’s offerings for hosting gatherings are anything but boring. What’s more, this diversity of accommodations and venues can all be found within Bern’s compact city center. Attendees intent on exploring beyond the city will find plenty of options for accommodation and venue spaces within the broader region as well.

Collaborative partners and innovative industries. As Switzerland’s capital city, Bern is home to numerous embassies, consulates, and international organizations as well as several thriving industry clusters, including finance, technology, and the life sciences. As a result, the destination has an impressive pool of expert speakers and potential partners for business events to draw on for collaboration. One example — the International Medical Cannabis Conference, which met in Bern last February, cited the University of Bern and the wealth of local scientists conducting research on the topic as top reasons for organizers choosing the city. Another is the 2025 edition of the European Symposium of Porcine Health Management (ESPHM), which brought together more than 1,000 swine industry experts from 49 countries at Kursaal Bern, a congress center in the heart of Bern. Heiko Nathues, chairman of ESPHM 2025’s local organizing committee, called the convention “a tremendous success,” citing the city’s “excellent infrastructure” and “inspiring atmosphere.”

For more information, visit Bern.com.