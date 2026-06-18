Greater Fort Lauderdale: Meetings Move Better by Water

As summer reaches its peak, meeting planners are increasingly seeking destinations that inspire creativity, encourage collaboration, and deliver memorable attendee experiences. In Greater Fort Lauderdale, water is more than scenery — it’s part of the meeting experience itself.

Known as the “Yachting Capital of America,” Greater Fort Lauderdale offers more than 300 miles of navigable waterways, 24 miles of beaches, and a convention district designed around the waterfront. The result is a destination where networking receptions overlook the Intracoastal Waterway, attendees can travel between attractions via Water Taxi, and natural light and water views are woven into the meeting experience.

The destination’s newly expanded Broward County Convention Center demonstrates that waterfront appeal and large-scale meeting capacity can coexist. At 1.2 million square feet, the facility offers the scale planners expect from major convention destinations while delivering an atmosphere few competitors can match. Connected directly to the 801-room Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel and surrounded by walkable hotel inventory, the district keeps attendees close to the action while maintaining a strong sense of place.

Already well established as a dream leisure destination, Greater Fort Lauderdale is increasingly being discovered by meeting planners for its infrastructure capable of supporting major conventions, large corporate gatherings, and citywide events.

Here, attendees can spend the day in productive sessions and end the evening networking beside the water, dining along the waterfront, or exploring the destination’s vibrant entertainment districts. The environment naturally encourages conversations to continue beyond the meeting room.

In Greater Fort Lauderdale, meetings don’t simply happen near the water. They move better because of it.