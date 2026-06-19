From a reimagined convention center reception that doubles as a site inspection, to Laura Gassner Otting’s take on burnout and alignment, to Rashmi Airan’s frameworks for making better decisions under pressure — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Article: How the Spokane Convention Center Turned a Reception Into a Site Inspection

A progressive opening reception gave a group of association management industry professionals the chance to mix with local artists — and to see the ins and outs of a convention center in a far more engaging way than a formal facility tour. Written and read by Kate Mulcrone, digital managing editor of Convene.

🎙️ Series: Burnout Isn’t About Doing Too Much—It’s About Doing What Doesn’t Matter, with Laura Gassner Otting

In this Season 11 episode, we sit down with Laura Gassner Otting to unpack why high-achieving professionals—especially event and meeting leaders—burn out even when they’re successful, capable, and deeply committed to their work. Drawing on research from thousands of professionals worldwide, Laura explains why burnout is more often rooted in misalignment than workload, and how a lack of control, influence, and clarity can quietly drain even the most passionate individuals and teams.

🎙️ Interview: Breaking the Invisible Prison: How Event Leaders Can Make Better Decisions Under Pressure with Rashmi Airan

In this Interview, Business Events Summit keynote speaker, author, and leadership expert Rashmi Airan unpacks the concept of the “invisible prison” and the four forces that quietly shape—and sometimes sabotage—our decision-making. Drawing from her deeply personal story and years of research, Rashmi introduces practical frameworks like the Clarity Loop and the RISE framework to help event professionals pause, lead with integrity, and make choices they can stand behind. This conversation is a must-listen for leaders navigating uncertainty, managing teams under pressure, and striving to build cultures rooted in trust, courage, and accountability.

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