Purpose-Driven Meetings: Where Impact Meets Experience

Through its Focused on What Matters platform, MGM Resorts is redefining what it means to host meetings and events with purpose. Designed to do more than engage attendees, these experiences reflect the values organizations care about most, including supporting local communities, investing in environmental stewardship, and creating meaningful connections. When events are hosted at an MGM Resorts destination in Las Vegas, planners immediately benefit from the company’s comprehensive responsible business initiatives, making it easier to align event goals with broader organizational priorities.

Supporting Communities Through Meaningful Engagement

Meetings and events have the power to do more than bring people together. They can create a lasting impact on the communities that host them. Through partnerships with more than 50 local organizations for group events, MGM Resorts connects clients with volunteer opportunities that align with their missions and engage attendees in meaningful ways. Whether assembling hygiene kits for local shelters, packing food bags for families in need, or participating in other community-focused initiatives, organizations can seamlessly incorporate purpose-driven activities into their event experience.

Investing in Environmental Stewardship

MGM Resorts is committed to building a more sustainable future through environmentally responsible operations and innovative conservation efforts. Today, solar energy powers up to 100% of the company’s Las Vegas Strip daytime electricity needs. Through extensive water conservation initiatives, MGM Resorts has saved billions of gallons of water, and since 2007, it has diverted more than 800,000 tons of material from landfills.

That commitment extends to meetings and events through a variety of sustainability-focused offerings designed to help planners reduce environmental impact while delivering exceptional attendee experiences.

Sustainable Menu Design

Customized menus can be tailored to support sustainability goals while meeting budgetary and culinary expectations. Options include locally sourced ingredients, sustainably certified products, and low-carbon meals and cocktails.

Sustainable Serviceware

Recyclable and certified compostable serviceware and packaging options are available to support waste-reduction objectives.

Plastic-Free and Reduced-Plastic Solutions

MGM Resorts works with planners to identify opportunities to eliminate or reduce single-use plastics throughout food and beverage service, providing environmentally conscious alternatives wherever possible.

Embedding Impact Into Every Event

MGM Resorts’ integrated approach enables planners to weave purpose into every aspect of the meeting experience, from responsibly sourced catering and wellness-focused programming, such as Yoga on the Beach at Mandalay Bay, to community-minded initiatives that create impact well beyond the ballroom.

At the heart of every event is a people-first philosophy. Teams across the organization, from on-site staff to executive leadership, collaborate closely with planners to bring each vision to life. For organizations seeking meetings that create meaningful connections and lasting impact, MGM Resorts delivers on a simple promise: You Have to Be Here. Where purpose-driven experiences inspire attendees, strengthen communities and create lasting value.