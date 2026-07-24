From how one conference embeds social impact into its host destinations, to Shasta Nelson’s insights on why friendship, trust, and belonging are valuable outcomes of business events — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Article: ‘Every Action Matters’

A conference for social impact leaders takes a model approach to its own social impact projects in host destinations. Written and read by Michelle Russell, former editor in chief of Convene.

🎙️ Interview: The Business Case for Friendship: Why It Belongs at Every Business Event with Shasta Nelson

In this Interview, Business Events Summit keynote speaker Shasta Nelson, leading expert on human connection and author of The Business of Friendship, explores why friendship may be one of the most valuable—and overlooked—outcomes of business events. Drawing on her research in belonging, trust, and human connection, we discuss why organizations increasingly seek stronger cultures, healthier teams, and more engaged communities—and how event professionals are uniquely positioned to create the conditions where those relationships form.

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