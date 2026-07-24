Detroit Connected for Success: Why Ease of Access Drives Better Meetings

In Detroit, ease of access and expansive infrastructure offer a strategic advantage that helps meetings drive stronger attendance, smoother logistics, and better overall experiences for planners and attendees alike.

At the center of that advantage is a strong airlift. Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Delta Air Lines’ second-largest hub, offers more than 140 nonstop flights to destinations across three continents.

With 60% of the U.S. population within a 90-minute flight, Detroit is easy to reach for national meetings, conventions, and corporate events. The city’s central Midwest location also makes it highly convenient for regional drive-in attendance from surrounding markets.

Once attendees arrive, Detroit offers the infrastructure and flexibility planners need to execute successful events at scale. The region boasts more than 1 million square feet of exhibit space across Huntington Place in downtown Detroit and the Vibe Credit Union Showplace in Novi – a rare dual-convention-center advantage that allows for year-round availability and the ability to host multiple major events simultaneously.

Visit Detroit further enhances the planning experience by offering comprehensive support services at no cost to meeting organizers.

From site selection assistance and hotel coordination to attendance-building resources and on-the-ground event support, the organization works closely with planners from the earliest stages through execution.

Detroit also continues to invest heavily in its meetings future. Expansions underway through 2027 will add connected hotel infrastructure, enhanced meeting space, and expanded suburban capacity, positioning the region among North America’s most competitive convention destinations.

For planners seeking convenience, value, flexibility, and hands-on support, Detroit delivers an experience designed to help every meeting succeed.