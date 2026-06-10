5 Ways to Move From Default Mode to Intentional Marketing

For years, event marketers would update last year’s budget, refresh the creative, promote the timeless value proposition, target the core audience, and optimize around the same benchmarks. But in a world shaped by generational shifts in the workforce, late registration behavior, economic uncertainty, AI advancements, and seemingly infinite competitors for the time and attention of our audiences, this familiar approach no longer works. Here’s what to do instead.

Author: Kimberly Hardcastle

Today, event marketing teams must understand shifting audience behavior, adopt new technologies, experiment with new channels, optimize cost per conversion, and pay attention to what the data reveals about stakeholder behavior. And that’s a lot for teams still operating with legacy structures, annual planning cycles, and leadership practices that were built for a different era.

Here are five ways to help your event marketing team move from default mode to designed progress.

1. Don’t just tell teams to use AI.

Help them build judgment around it. Many organizations are encouraging employees to “use AI” without providing much guidance beyond that. For marketing teams, this can create both opportunity and anxiety. AI can help brainstorm campaign themes, analyze audience segments, draft subject lines, summarize research, and move faster through repetitive tasks. But speed alone is not the goal. The real opportunity is better thinking, sharper relevance, and stronger personalization.

Marketing leaders need to help teams understand where AI can enhance the work and where human judgment still matters most. That includes conversations around accuracy, originality, brand voice, ethics, data privacy, and strategic discernment. The teams that benefit most from AI will not necessarily be the ones using it the most. They will be the ones using it most intentionally.

2. Give teams more context, not just more assignments.

Event marketing often involves many stakeholders: executive leadership, exhibitor and sponsorship sales, education, agencies, attendees and exhibitors themselves, and sometimes boards or committees. In that environment, marketers can easily become order-takers instead of strategic partners. By-design marketing starts with better context. Where is our best opportunity for growth right now? Which audience segments matter most to our exhibitors? Where are we seeing softness? What does the audience need to believe in order to act?

When marketing teams understand the strategy behind the assignment, they can contribute better ideas, challenge assumptions and identify disconnects between what the organization wants to say and what the audience actually needs to hear.

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3. Make feedback continuous, not just post-event.

The post-event debrief matters, but it often comes too late to improve the work that mattered most. Marketing teams need feedback loops throughout the campaign cycle. Are certain messages outperforming others? Are high-value segments converting? Are first-time attendees responding differently than loyalists? Are sales and marketing hearing the same objections?

This shouldn’t be about constant correction. It should be about active learning. When feedback happens continuously, teams can adjust while there is still time to improve outcomes. The best event marketing teams are not just executing a campaign. They are learning from it as it unfolds.

4. Make industry fluency part of the marketing process.

Marketing leaders can help their teams move beyond generic messaging by building industry listening into the rhythm of the work. That might mean starting campaign planning with a review of industry news and research, asking sales and sponsorship teams what they are hearing from exhibitors, interviewing advisory board members or loyal attendees, monitoring LinkedIn conversations, reviewing competitor events, or assigning team members to follow specific audience segments and report back on emerging themes.

The goal is not to turn marketers into subject-matter experts on every issue. It is to make sure they are close enough to the industries or professions they serve to recognize what is changing, what feels urgent, and what language will actually resonate. When teams keep their fingers on the pulse of the audience’s world, marketing becomes less about promoting the event and more about proving its relevance.

5. Reward experimentation, not just flawless execution.

Event marketers are often under enormous pressure to get things right. Budgets are scrutinized. Deadlines are immovable. Registration goals are visible. That pressure can make teams risk-averse, especially when the safest path is to repeat what worked before. But in a changing environment, repeating what worked before can become its own risk.

Marketing leaders need to create room for smart experimentation. That may mean testing a new audience segment, piloting a more personalized nurture stream, changing the timing of an offer, or rethinking how content is packaged for different personas.

Some of the experiments will underperform. That is not a reason to stop testing; it is the point of experimenting. Innovative teams treat experimentation as learning. Conventional teams treat anything that underperforms as evidence to avoid change.

Event marketing is no longer just a promotional function. It is one of an organization’s most important sensing systems. Marketers are often among the first to see when audience behavior is changing, when value propositions aren’t compelling enough, when channels are losing effectiveness, and when the market is asking for something different. But teams can only play that role if leaders give them the clarity, trust, tools, and permission to do more than execute last year’s plan.

Every event marketing team is moving into the future. The question is whether that future is being intentionally designed or passively inherited.

Kimberly Hardcastle is chief strategist at The Freeman Company.