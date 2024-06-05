This year, PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2024 member Rachael Molyneux, International Conference Bidding Manager at Liverpool Convention Bureau, shares her thoughts about never feeling intimidated by not having all the answers, but instead embrace the opportunities to learn and grow.

What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve gotten?

A quote that resonates with me is “Don’t be intimidated by what you don’t know.” This advice applied to my career reminds me to ask questions, challenge assumptions, and remain curious. Not having all the answers can often be an opportunity. It’s about approaching each situation as a chance to learn, and offering a fresh perspective that could enable you to think of better, more creative, or more efficient ways to tackle tasks.

What do you like most about your job?

It’s difficult to pinpoint just one thing, but I particularly enjoy the research and lead generation aspects of my role. Bidding for a conference typically involves months of hard work, multiple site visits, and never-ending deadlines before reaching a final decision. A significant factor in winning a conference hinges on having a robust research strategy that aligns with the sector strengths of the destination. I enjoy investigating a conference lead, uncovering potential connections, and gaining insights into the innovations and research taking place in the city. Finally witnessing the conference take place, welcoming delegates, and showcasing the destination is incredibly rewarding.

What made you choose the events industry as a career?

During a one-year placement while at university I discovered a genuine passion for the events industry, driven by my desire to see Liverpool — the city I’m proud to call home — thrive and succeed. Conferences not only have a significant economic impact on destinations but also have the potential to generate deeper, positive impacts, and leave long-lasting legacies. Every day is different, presenting new challenges and opportunities, which constantly remind me of the significance of my work.