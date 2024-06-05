News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
How to Work for an Overly Critical Boss
Your boss points out what’s going wrong more often than what’s going right. Meetings sometimes feel like inquisitions. While a generally difficult boss might be challenging due to their mood swings, lack of clarity, or unpredictability, a highly critical boss consistently focuses on “the gap,” not the gain. Harvard Business Review outlines practical strategies for handling a highly critical boss, including seeking their input early.
How Side Hustles Are Creating Happier, More Creative Employees
Side hustles have been on the rise for years, and with the Federal Trade Commission having announced the ban on noncompetes nationwide at the end of April, some, according to WorkLife, expect this to rise further, giving workers additional outlets for creativity and passion projects.
Why Are Gen Z and Millennial Workers Descending the Corporate Ladder?
Micromanaging leaders may be discouraging Gen Z and millennial workers from climbing the corporate ladder. Fast Company has more — including how if Gen Zs and millennials were given more autonomy, purpose, and inclusion at work, that could contribute to reversing this trend.
Four Work Friendships That Could Hurt Your Career
Even though workplace friendships can contribute to job satisfaction, professional growth, and overall well-being, not all are beneficial. In fact, says Forbes, some friends — like the One-Upper — can be detrimental to your career.