Bringing AI to Life — as a Conference Presenter

An AI-powered robot named Ameca co-presented part of the Welcoming Session at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) 2024 in Las Vegas, where artificial intelligence in many forms was a hot topic.

The buzz was all about AI at NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) 2024 in Las Vegas where robots in the form of dogs with cameras on their “backs” roamed the exhibitor floor and more than 150 sessions were devoted to the topic.

AI literally took center stage during the show’s opening session, when a humanoid robot named Ameca co-presented with Daniel Anstandig, CEO of Futuri, a technology company that creates AI tools for media companies. Ameca, created as a development platform for robotics tech by U.K.-based robot designer and manufacturer Engineered Arts, is distinguished by its ability to make lifelike physical motions and by advanced facial expressions — the robot appears to wrinkle its brow as if it were thinking when asked a question.

Anstandig — and Ameca — shared with the audience highlights of a new “AI in Media” study from Futuri, including the fact that, when presented with a pair of human and AI voices, participants identified AI as human 60 percent of the time. Also from the study: “AI video avatars showed promise, but the overall consensus was that the technology is close, but not quite ready for primetime.”

