Kaylee Harris, CMP | PCMA Member Spotlight

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member? Highlight specific resources and benefits that have helped you achieve your goals.

PCMA membership has significantly shaped my career. The mentorship program provided me with invaluable guidance from industry professionals, helping me navigate my career path effectively. My involvement with the Northern California Chapter allowed me to contribute to their LEAP program and other initiatives like sponsorship deliverable tracking and as Chapter Liaison, enhancing my leadership skills.

I’ve also worked on committees like the Student Competition Review Committee and the University Task Force, which reignited my passion for student engagement and mentorship.

Attending the Convening Leaders conference in person for the first time as a recipient of the Convening Leaders All Access Pass for 2024 was a pivotal experience. It strengthened my commitment to engaging Next Gen members and leading the development of our Heartland chapter’s Student and Next Gen mentorship program launching this fall.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

PCMA provides unparalleled opportunities for networking and professional development. The diverse experiences and ideas shared by members are incredibly enriching. Involvement in PCMA offers access to resources, mentorship programs, and conferences that are crucial for career growth. The connections and collaborations fostered through PCMA can significantly enhance one’s professional journey.

What first led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

I first became involved with PCMA as a student member and was on the founding board at University of Wisconsin-Stout. Our hospitality program had several professionally affiliated organizations, but none for those who had a focus towards event management. We aimed to grow our presence and recognition by partnering with an association that could amplify our efforts, connect us to industry professionals, offer scholarships, and provide conference and internship opportunities. PCMA was just that. Additionally, I participated in the GMC Chapter’s mentorship program, which connected me to my mentor, Kara Patten from Maritz. She helped me prepare for interviews, update my resume, and guided me in my job search at graduation. We maintained our connection, and she later helped me transition to my current role.

What do you like to do in your free time?

In my free time, I enjoy exploring the local attractions and food scene in my newly called home, Omaha, NE. I am also an avid dog mom to my cockapoo puppy, Cashew (here is a shameless plug; follow his adventures on Instagram @cashewdacockapoo). Planning my wedding to my high school sweetheart on our 10-year anniversary is another exciting project. Additionally, I love hosting my friends over as well as discovering new places during my travels.