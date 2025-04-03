Jamal Jordan | PCMA Member Spotlight

What initially led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

I was introduced to PCMA early on in my Sales career by my Director of Sales. The introduction was initiated by attending an educational session, followed by a networking event. I made so many connections of like minded people.

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member?

My career developed through PCMA by hearing updates on industry trends, building relationships, through networking events. Attending PCMA’s Convening Leaders has been a favourite of mine as you get to listen to global leaders speak on what’s happening today and why. Whether it’s about DEI, technology, the evolution of meetings and events through AI. I feel like most of the content is curated for me.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

The importance of PCMA and getting involved is it helps you grow, personally and professionally. I have been a volunteer on committees and you build life-lasting bonds that follow you through your career.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I love woodworking and DIY renovations. The time I spend creating something or re-imaging as space in and outside my home, really grounds me and because I created it, it makes me feel good when I look at what I’ve done.