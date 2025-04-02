This article and those listed below are part of Convene’s April 2025 issue. Find the turn-page versions of this and past issues at in our digital library. Illustrations by Ibrahim Rayintakath
We like to think that we are rational beings, but in fact, the vast majority of what we think and do is shaped by emotion and not by reason, according to Baba Shiv, a marketing professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Based on decades of evidence and his own research, Shiv estimates that between “90 to 95 percent of our decisions and behavior are constantly being shaped, non-consciously, by our emotional brain system,” Shiv told speaker and author Matt Abrahams on Abrahams’ podcast, “Think Faster, Talk Smarter.” If you want to persuade people, Shiv said, “first and foremost, you need to play into what the emotional brain is looking for.”
Feelings also play a role in learning and memory, making educational experiences that are tied to emotion more likely to stick with us. And according to psychologist Barbara Fredrickson, director of the Positive Emotions and Psychophysiology Lab at the University of North Carolina, positive emotions help us think more expansively and make stronger connections with others.
Many meeting organizers understand the primary role that emotional engagement and experiential factors play in their events, but more than half — 55 percent — said that they find that emotions are difficult to measure, according to the CEMA Events Maturity Benchmarking Study, published late last year. And in that same survey, a majority said that the return on experience or emotion (ROE) isn’t prioritized, compared with traditional return-on- investment (ROI) metrics.
With the articles below, we’ve set out to explore how event organizers define ROE and are designing events that put particpants’ emotion, experience, and engagement at their center — and the tools they use to measure that impact.
Why You Should Pay More Attention to ROE
Event organizers are finding new ways and new tools to quantify the critical role that emotion plays in the success of their events. READ MORE
How to Navigate the ‘Sticky Spot’ of Measuring ROE
Event experts share their strategies for capturing audience feedback, including when, how, and what questions to ask. READ MORE
How to Design for Return on Emotion
Follow this research-backed blueprint to map out your event’s emotional journey. READ MORE
5 Ways to Emotionally Engage Attendees
To create bigger ROE (Return on Emotion), ‘think positive but impactful.’ READ MORE
Using Emotional AI to Track Attendee Sentiment in Real Time
How technology tools are helping organizers wrap their arms around participants’ emotional responses to their events. READ MORE
How CL 2025’s Puppy Park Drove Emotional Engagement
Several shelter puppies who cuddled with PCMA Convening Leaders 2025 participants in Houston found forever homes. Here’s one of their stories. READ MORE