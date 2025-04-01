People on the Move

Author: Convene Editors

Recent announcements about career changes include:

Mara Craft

Mara Craft has been promoted to General Manager of the Raleigh Convention Center and Red Hat Amphitheater. Craft has worked at the Raleigh Convention Center for 27 years, starting as an assistant to most recently serving as Director of Sales and Marketing. She is an active member of the IAVM and serves on various committees for PCMA. In her new role, Craft will manage daily operations for the center and theater, including taking a pivotal role in the major expansion and relocation projects for the two venues.

Khristyn Brimmeier

Khristyn Brimmeier has joined the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). Khristyn Brimmeier has been appointed Chief of Staff at AHLA and in her new role, she will serve as a strategic advisor to AHLA CEO Rosanna Maietta, advancing association priorities and key projects.

Rosy Merlino

The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad is pleased to announce the appointment of Rosy Merlino as Director of Sales and Marketing. A seasoned leader with over 20 years of global experience in the premium hospitality industry, Merlino brings a dynamic blend of creative vision, strategic expertise, and a deep understanding of luxury experiences to her new role.

Bethael Gabriel

The Miami Beach Convention Center, owned by the City of Miami Beach and privately managed by Oak View Group, has appointed Bethael Gabriel as its new Director of Public Safety and Transportation. Gabriel will oversee all aspects of safety, security, and transportation at the MBCC and its campus, ensuring a secure and seamless experience for events, attendees, staff, and contract partners. A seasoned safety and security professional with over 20 years of experience, he has managed security operations, trained staff, and developed security strategies across the hospitality industry. He previously has worked with The Ritz-Carlton South Beach in Miami Beach and Park Hyatt Chicago, and managed security operations for high-profile guests and events, including dignitaries, celebrities, sports teams, and bands, ensuring their safety and confidentiality. His experience also includes collaborating with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies and building strong relationships with first responders.