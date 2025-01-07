Paul Wong | PCMA Member Spotlight

What initially led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

My journey with PCMA began during my college years at Drexel University. While I was studying Marketing and International Business, I found myself drawn to planning events through my involvement with the Residence Hall Association and as a Resident Assistant. I enjoyed the process so much that I started wondering if there was a career that fit with this newfound passion. Exploring my options, I participated in both MPI and PCMA as a student in their respective Philadelphia Chapters. These experiences opened my eyes to the possibilities within the events industry. By the time I landed my second job at the Direct Marketing Association (DMA), I truly saw the power of PCMA. My manager and director were both highly active in the organization, and I admired how connected and knowledgeable they were within the industry. They encouraged me to grow my network and emphasized the invaluable education PCMA provided. I wanted to be part of that club—to have a network of professionals to rely on and a sense of belonging. PCMA showed me that there were others who understood the unique challenges of association event planning. It gave me clear role models to look up to and inspired me to set tangible goals for my career. I could look at PCMA members and say, “I want to be like that person.”

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member?

PCMA has been instrumental in my career development. Thanks to the network I’ve built through the organization, I’ve never had to apply for a job cold. Many of my opportunities have come through connections fostered and nurtured within PCMA. On a national level, PCMA’s education has been a cornerstone of my professional growth. Early in my career, I turned to PCMA’s educational programs to learn the ropes and build confidence. It provided the guidance I needed to supplement my on-the-job experiences in an industry that often feels like a “fake it until you make it” scenario. At the chapter level, PCMA has had a profound personal impact. When I moved from Washington, DC, to Philadelphia almost a decade ago, I was stepping into unfamiliar territory. Philadelphia’s market was entirely new to me, but I knew that getting involved locally with PCMA could help me establish a local network. The PCMA Philadelphia Chapter, led by its welcoming members and the encouragement of Executive Director Erica Keagy, quickly became my professional home. I met incredible people who helped me forge new bonds and build a strong network in the region. Now, as the incoming President of the Philadelphia Chapter for 2025, I’m proud to lead a community that shares my values and dedication to the industry. It’s an honor to devote my time to such an inspiring group of professionals.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

PCMA reminds us that we are never alone in the work we do. It’s easy to feel isolated, thinking your challenges are unique, but PCMA provides a community of peers who have faced similar obstacles and are ready to offer guidance. Catalyst, PCMA’s online forum, is a treasure trove of collective wisdom and support—a resource that’s just a click away when you need solutions or advice. Beyond the practical benefits, PCMA fosters a sense of belonging. I started as a junior professional eager to take advantage of the resources available. Over time, I found myself contributing back by creating educational programming, mentoring students, and leading discussions. Being involved isn’t just rewarding professionally; it’s fulfilling to know that your efforts benefit the broader industry. From reviewing session proposals to volunteering at the chapter level, I’ve gained so much pride in giving back to an organization that’s given me so much. And now, as I’ve transitioned to planning international events, PCMA’s global footprint has expanded my network even further, reinforcing its value at every stage of my career.

What do you like to do in your free time?

Outside of work, I’m a fully domesticated father and family-focused individual. My two sons, Simon (6) and John (10), keep me busy with their activities, and I’m always cheering them on from the sidelines. Since my job requires frequent travel, I make it a priority to be fully present when I’m home, ensuring I stay mentally and emotionally connected with my family. I also enjoy working with my hands. Whether it’s cooking, tinkering with gadgets, or tackling home repairs (I recently fixed my dryer all by myself!!!), I love creating tangible results. Traveling with my family is another passion—it’s important to me that my family experience the world firsthand. Maintaining my mental health is a priority as well. Navigating anxiety and depression has taught me the importance of managing my priorities. I focus on five key pillars: sleep, nutrition, human interaction, fitness, and time for myself. These practices ensure I stay balanced and ready to give my best both personally and professionally.