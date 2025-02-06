Jordan Lacey | PCMA Member Spotlight

What initially led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

I first got involved with PCMA after graduating with an undergraduate degree in Event Management because I saw it as an unparalleled opportunity to stay connected with like-minded professionals and leaders who are passionate about driving innovation in the events industry. Being part of PCMA also allowed me to gain deeper insights into event trends and strategies, especially when I was building my career in event management. This ultimately helped me transition from the supplier to client side. Joining was also a way to expand my network in a new city and learn from a community that values collaboration and education which pushed me to pursue my CMP.

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member?

PCMA has been a cornerstone of my professional development. Through programs such as this years class of 20 in Their Twenties, I’ve gained visibility as an emerging leader in the industry, which has opened doors to meaningful collaborations and opportunities. The roundtables workshops, and education events have provided me with actionable insights to tackle challenges in my role, whether it’s leading events strategy or fostering sustainability initiatives. Additionally, PCMA has helped me sharpen my leadership skills through my involvement in the New York City Board of Directors. It’s also given me a platform to share my passion for growing the pipeline for future generations in the industry—a mission that’s close to my heart.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

To be involved in PCMA, is to be apart of a community that truly invests in your growth. It provides access to cutting-edge resources, thought leaders, and innovative practices that are shaping the future of the industry. PCMA creates opportunities to build meaningful relationships with peers and mentors who genuinely want to see you succeed. For me, it’s been a vital resource in navigating my business events career and giving back to the events community. If you’re serious about making an impact and staying ahead in this industry, PCMA is essential.

What do you like to do in your free time?

Outside of work, I’m passionate about running my nonprofit, Light The Candle, which focuses on making a positive impact in our communities. I also love finding ways to mentor the next generation of event professionals, whether through speaking engagements or community initiatives. Beyond that, I enjoy exploring new cities and spending time with friends and family!