Fast Company’s Secret to Event Success: Fast Tracks With Top Innovators

When Kristin Mooney, senior vice president of events for Inc. and Fast Company, was asked to describe Fast Tracks, part of the Fast Company Innovation Festival program, she likened them to the well-loved children’s book series, “Choose Your Own Adventure.”

“At any given time,” she recently told Convene, a number of tracks, or “spins on field trips” happen simultaneously. “An attendee might be in the West Village doing the bike tour on the Hudson River while another attendee is at the Met, doing a tour of their children’s experiential museum,” she said. The event’s speakers are “really bringing their company’s experience to life.”

Fast Tracks — the more than 60 educational sessions, workshops, and experiences offered at the annual four-day festival in New York City — are a primary draw of the festival. For attendees, it’s the opposite experience of the traditional session hosted in a basic breakout room, where speakers talk at attendees and leave little invitation for conversation or engagement.

Frequently hosted at the offices of innovators, Fast Tracks typically have between 25 and 125 attendees, who typically tour the offices and, more often than not, can engage directly with speakers or in some kind of activity — everything from yoga to hosted dinners and beyond.

Although an impressive lineup of celebrities lead the festival’s main stage keynotes — like Ryan Reynolds, Issa Rae, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and José Andrés at the 10th annual event in September 2024 — some attendees get more out of participating in Fast Tracks.

Longtime festival attendee Laura Kate Whitney, chief experience officer and founder of Charleston, South Carolina–based GOODco, is among them. Whitney recalled past festival experiences where she “got to meet thought leaders from some of the most aspirational brands in my field … on their turf,” she said, listing off Squarespace, Spotify, Le Truc, Van’s, and Milk Makeup.

During a Fast Track hosted by Hedley & Bennett — a culinary lifestyle brand known for making aprons beloved by top chefs — James Beard Award-winning chef Nancy Silverton served them ice cream and an encounter with the founder and CEO Ellen Bennett eventually led to the Charleston Wine + Food Festival, Whitney’s then-employer, forming a near-decade-long partnership with the brand as the official supplier of aprons for the festival’s participating chefs.

Fast Tracks helps bring Fast Company magazine “to life,” Whitney said. They’re “really not an offering you’ll find at other business conferences.”

Pulling It All Together

The festival relies on the Fast Company editorial team to identify potential brands for its Fast Tracks. If a company fits the bill — those chosen often have an innovative origin story or approach to their business — the editorial team reaches out to gauge their interest in hosting a session.

They are — as Mooney describes — “the experts” at culling through stories and coming up with a wish list of experiences that they think will resonate most with their audience. Often, editors themselves will participate in the sessions as moderators. Companies don’t pay to participate, and the festival doesn’t pay them either, but Mooney said that they see it as “a triple win.”

“It’s a win for Fast Company to be able to pull these events together. It’s a win for the hosts to get the audience and tell their story. And then it’s [a win] for the attendees to get this behind-the-scenes, special … experience.” Some brands have chosen to host successful Fast Track sessions a second or even a third time.

The success of Fast Tracks also relies on a highly functional event app and a team of brand ambassadors, Mooney said. The app is designed to make wayfinding easy for attendees unfamiliar with the city, giving them turn-by-turn directions and estimated commute times via public transit. And the around 30-member brand ambassador team, spread out at various Fast Track locations, serves as on-site support for everything from troubleshooting the app to working with security to corralling name badges. Mooney said organizers have depended on a staffing agency to source and hire ambassadors and then train them “to ensure that they know the brand” and “know what the experience is.”

Main Character Energy

For Whitney, the energy of the city and the buzz from jumping between locations is another main character in the event’s narrative. “[The festival is] not putting you in a room where you’re going to sit for the entire day, like a typical corporate conference,” she said. “It’s on you to get up and get on the subway or catch an Uber or just walk, to really immerse yourself in the city.”

As an event strategist herself, Whitney has been inspired by the festival’s citywide-on-steroids approach to rethink how she designs events for other clients — like Sloss Tech, a tech conference in Birmingham, Alabama, she helps produce every summer. “We’ve started to figure out how to create assets that take people out of the [main stage room] and into the streets,” she said. “That’s where the connections and collisions and culture happen.”

“I really truly feel that the Fast Tracks are what make the Innovation Festival so unique from every other event in New York, in the country, in the world,” Mooney said. “Allowing our attendees to step inside and behind the scenes of some of the most innovative companies in New York is just so special.”

Fashion to Fitness

At the 2024 festival, Fast Tracks took participants all over Manhattan and Brooklyn to such diverse businesses as: