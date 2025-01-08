People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Frank Santos

Rosen Hotels & Resorts has named Frank Santos as its new CEO. Santos succeeds Harris Rosen, founder and president, who recently passed away at the age of 85. Santos was first recruited by Harris Rosen to become the organization’s CFO, a job he started in 1986 and held for nearly 39 years. Santos later added vice president to his title as he worked alongside Rosen to grow Rosen Hotels & Resorts, as well as the Tangelo Park and Parramore programs that provide children in underserved communities with free preschool, in addition to college and vocational scholarships. Santos also helped Rosen build RosenCare, a comprehensive healthcare program for associates; the UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management; the Adam Michael Rosen Foundation; and saved what is now the Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center twice from shutting down. Active in community service, Santos received the 2023 Kenneth F. Murrah, Esq. Award as Central Florida’s Outstanding Philanthropist.

Kelly Comboni

Clarion Events has announced the promotion of Kelly Comboni to CEO of Clarion Connect, a division dedicated to advancing the power of connections through one-to-one event formats, digital platforms, and community-building experiences. As CEO, Comboni will oversee key brands within the division, including Connect Events, Eaton Hall, Quartz Network, Consero Events, and LeftField Media, the latter three of which she oversaw in her previous position.

Keisha Smith

Four Seasons has appointed Keisha Smith as executive vice president and chief people and culture officer. Based in the company’s corporate office in Miami, Smith will play a key role in maintaining and enriching Four Seasons’ people-centric focus. She will oversee the strategy and execution of all aspects of the company’s global people and culture, internal communications, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts. Smith has held senior human resources roles at public and private organizations across the fashion, media, and financial services industries. Most recently, she worked as chief people officer at Tory Burch.