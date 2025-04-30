People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Recent announcements about career changes include:

Ashley Auman

The Raleigh Convention Center, as part of Raleigh’s complex of venues, has announced the promotion of Ashley Auman, CEM-AP, to Director of Sales. A 15-year sales veteran, Auman will take over the department at a strategic time as the center is presently in design meetings for its expansion.

LaShanta Vaughn

LaShanta Vaughn has accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Horizon Convention Center in Muncie, Indiana. Vaughn led the sales efforts of the Horizon Convention Center for five years as the Sales Manager and then Director of Sales before more recently becoming the CEO and Executive Director of Visit Muncie.

Stephanie Carroll

Stephanie Carroll has joined The Business Travel Association as Events and Communications Manager. She joins BTA from Pearl Representation, where she served as Business Development Manager for MICE, representing more than 30 hotels and destination management companies across more than 50 global destinations.

Jordan Houser

Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle’s Southport announces Jordan Houser as outlets director. She joins the property from Grand Hyatt Seattle. In her new role, Houser will ensure unforgettable dining experiences for guests, including at the hotel’s signature Water’s Table restaurant, overlooking Lake Washington, while further building the hotel’s exceptional experiences and service.