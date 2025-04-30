Lakshmee Lachhman-Persad | PCMA Member Spotlight

What initially led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

I was first invited by long-standing member Stacey Courtney, Assistant Director of Convention and Events at Modern Language Association – to speak and share my story about my work in Disability Inclusion and Accessibility within the travel and tourism industry during Education Day in 2019. That invitation, combined with the warm welcome from members who genuinely valued accessibility, made an immediate and lasting impression. I realized that PCMA was a community where my voice and work would be recognized and supported by those who cared. When the pandemic began, Stacey — then serving as chapter president — created a new Director of DEIA role. I applied and have proudly served in that capacity ever since, deepening both my commitment to PCMA’s mission and my personal sense of purpose.

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member?

Being part of PCMA has had a direct and meaningful impact on my career development. Stepping into the role of Director of DEIA allowed me to strengthen my leadership skills and drive meaningful change within the meetings and events industry as an educator on accessibility and disability inclusion. Through PCMA, I gained access to an excellent, credible network of professionals — many who share my passion for social inclusion — and who have helped expand my reach on a global platform and amplify my work. Educational programs, thought leadership opportunities, and learning valuable conference planning skills have provided both inspiration and practical tools to advance my goals as a global changemaker for accessibility and disability inclusion. One valued connection is my friendship with Brecht Putman, Senior Association Manager North America, who has been a tremendous supporter of my work and instrumental in helping me take the stage internationally in Flanders this past fall, including launching an accessibility knowledge exchange collaboration with Visit Flanders. PCMA has given me a platform to align my personal mission with professional growth, helping to ensure that accessibility and disability inclusion are increasingly recognized as essential pillars within the meetings and conventions industry.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

Being involved in PCMA gives you more than just a network — it connects you to a community that values innovation, education, and meaningful impact. PCMA opens doors to leadership opportunities, global visibility, and professional development that can truly elevate your career. As a small business owner with limited resources, the scholarships I’ve received through the PCMA Foundation have been incredibly valuable. They helped me gain access to important rooms, build critical relationships, and directly contributed to the growth of my business. For me, PCMA has also been a place where personal mission and professional goals come together. Whether you are passionate about accessibility, inclusion, or driving positive change in the meetings and events industry, PCMA provides the platform, the people, and the resources to turn vision into action. It’s an investment not only in your own growth, but in the future of the industry as a whole.

What do you like to do in your free time?

My work and personal life intersect and overlap tremendously. In my free time, I love exploring all of New York City with my immediate family, including my sister Annie, who is a wheelchair user. I especially enjoy discovering places that prioritize accessibility so we can create new memories together — something we didn’t get to experience until later in our adult lives. I’m also deeply committed to continually learning about accessibility and universal design, always seeking new ways to expand my knowledge and drive positive change within the industry. Whether it’s traveling, attending cultural events, or simply finding beauty in everyday moments, I’m always looking for ways to create and celebrate the small joys in life — a practice deeply rooted in gratitude.