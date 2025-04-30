Graduating Your PCMA Student Membership

Sign Up Complete below to access this content Login

Ready to turn your student experience into a launching pad for your professional career? Join us for an interactive webinar designed to help you transition from student member to a thriving NextGen professional in the business events industry. Hear from current NextGen members (PCMA members under the age of 30) on the value they pull from PCMA membership in their early career journey. We’ll cover how to maximize your PCMA membership post-graduation, build a meaningful network, and access exclusive resources that support your next steps. Whether you’re preparing to graduate this semester or just planning ahead, this session will equip you with tools, tips, and inspiration to confidently take your place in the next generation of industry leaders.