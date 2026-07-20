Webinar: The Pulse of Global Events – Healthcare & Life Sciences 2026

The healthcare and life science industry is projected to exceed $2.6 trillion by 2030—and the business events landscape serving it is transforming just as fast.

Hear from Albert Garcia as he unpacks the findings from PCMA’s Healthcare & Life Sciences 2026 Sector Report, developed in collaboration with MCI. Discover how market forces, regional dynamics, and shifting audience expectations are reshaping the way we design, deliver, and measure healthcare events.

Whether you’re a planner looking to elevate your healthcare & life sciences portfolio or a supplier aiming to attract premier events, this webinar delivers the intelligence you need to stay ahead of the curve.

Presented by:

Albert Cerezales Garcia with MCI