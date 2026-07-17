From how the European Society of Radiology used technology to create an engaging digital experience for medical imaging professionals, to Shawn DuBravac’s insights on adaptability, AI, and thriving amid uncertainty — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Article: At the Heart of It

How the European Society of Radiology used a combination of the latest technology tools to create an immersive digital experience for medical imaging professionals. Written and read by Kate Mulcrone, digital managing editor of Convene.

🎙️ Interview: Preparing for the Future: How Event Leaders Can Thrive in Uncertainty and AI-Driven Change with Shawn DuBravac

In this Interview, Business Events Summit keynote speaker, author, futurist and economist Shawn DuBravac shares why the most successful organizations aren’t the ones with the best forecasts, but the ones built for adaptability. We explore how event leaders can rethink outdated processes, move beyond simply layering technology onto existing workflows, and embrace AI as a tool for transformation—not just efficiency.

🎧 Subscribe to the Convene Podcast: