PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2025 member Iva Popova, senior social media manager at Kenes Group, hopes that in the future she will be helping to amplify the events industry’s power to make a difference.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I believe the events industry has the power to make a difference, and I’m passionate about inspiring the next generation of professionals to strive for positive change. Change is about embracing the challenges and actively working toward solutions that push the industry forward, setting new standards for impact. I see myself leading projects that go beyond the traditional scope of events, focusing on amplifying causes, driving collaboration within communities, and supporting important efforts like animal welfare. My goal is to create events that are both inclusive and impactful, and hopefully, build relationships and a lasting legacy for individuals and society.

If you could transform the industry with the snap of your fingers, what would be the one thing you’d change for good?

I would make sustainability a core requirement for events — with tangible, measurable outcomes. This would mean mandatory practices like zero-waste policies, sourcing from local vendors, and ensuring venues meet green certifications. Post-event, every organizer would track and report on metrics like waste reduction, carbon offsetting, and resource conservation to assess the event’s environmental impact. Our industry is a significant contributor to several environmental challenges and by holding ourselves accountable, we could actively contribute to achieving a better standard and a healthier planet.

What do you like most about your job?

I love the creativity and problem-solving that go into event promotion, planning, and execution, especially finding new ways to engage audiences and create experiences that leave an impression. With the world offering endless sources of excitement and distractions, the challenge of capturing their attention pushes me to innovate, adapt, and to always be at the top of my game.

What made you choose the events industry as a career?

I initially fell in love with events because the industry offered me so much excitement. No two days are the same, and even when everything is planned perfectly, there are always surprises. That unpredictability keeps me on my toes and challenges me to think quickly to find the best solutions in the moment. The constant evolution and unpredictability keep things exciting, and it’s so rewarding to see it all come together into something memorable.

Do you think work/life balance is a particular challenge within the industry? How do you achieve work/life balance in your position?

Events often involve a lot of stress caused by tight deadlines and long hours, which can be tough on personal time. As an event marketer, I try to achieve balance by setting realistic boundaries such as closing my laptop at a reasonable hour and scheduling non-negotiable downtime. Nothing is more important than the time you make to recharge. You can’t pour from an empty cup — no matter how passionate you are about your work, success requires energy and self-care.