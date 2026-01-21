PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2026 member Anasthassia Bohne-Gattesco, sales manager at Messe München, knows the value of what she has absorbed from living and working in different countries.

Subscribe to Convene. Want deep-dive insights on events delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters.

What was the biggest misconception you had about the events industry before you joined — or were you even aware this is a standalone industry?

Before working in the events industry, I didn’t realize how powerful the destination itself is – even before a venue is discussed.

When I started working with Messe München, I quickly understood that I wasn’t just selling exhibition halls. I was first selling Munich, its atmosphere, its culture, its quality of life, and its strong regional identity.

Something simple as wearing traditional Bavarian attire at trade shows, or giving away a couple of pretzels, can matter. It’s not just a visual element. It’s a way to tell a story, to immediately convey authenticity and a sense of place. Highlighting the region’s unique culture. This shift in perspective taught me that in our industry, emotion and experience often open the door long before square meters and technical details do.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in the coming year? How will you respond to it?

The biggest challenge I see is economic instability. It’s unpredictable, and it forces us to be more creative and resilient.

Budgets are under pressure, decisions take longer, and clients are more risk-averse than ever.

But I also see this as a real opportunity. It pushes event professionals to step up as trusted advisors, not just service providers. My response is to focus on flexibility, creativity, and honest dialogue: helping clients find smart and value-driven solutions that still deliver impact, even in uncertain times. Making clients feel the place as much as the venue – it’s storytelling in action, long before the event even begins.

When the landscape shifts, it’s not just about reacting – it’s about anticipating needs, adding value, and helping clients feel confident in all conditions.

When conditions are challenging, strong partnerships matter more than ever – and that’s where our industry shines.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received — from someone inside or outside of the events industry?

It wasn’t a single piece of advice from one person, but rather everything I absorbed from living and working in different countries.

It’s been the sum of experiences from living across France, Russia, the UK, Australia, and Germany, as a French-Russian young professional from Paris. Before settling in Munich Germany, each move taught me more than languages – it taught me about new cultures, adaptability, mindsets, and ways of working and living.

Living abroad constantly pushes you outside your comfort zone. It broadens your perspective, challenges your assumptions, and helps you understand not only the world better, but yourself as well. If there’s one lesson I carry with me, it’s to try as many things as possible when you’re young – that’s how you grow, and how you discover what truly fits you. What excites you and what doesn’t.

In event sales, this has been invaluable: understanding diverse perspectives helps me showcase the perfect locations and communicate their value in a way that truly connects with every client. So, I can sell our locations not just as spaces, but as experiences in Munich that truly resonate with them.

Bonus/optional question: What has been inspiring you lately? It can be a podcast, book, person, newsletter, or other source.

Recently, I was very inspired by the speech of Queen Rania of Jordan at the One Young World Opening Ceremony in Munich this autumn.

Her speech was powerful, intelligent, and touching. She gave strong leadership vibes and her speech combined authenticity, courage and empathy. She addressed complex global issues with honesty and hope.

It was one of those speeches that energize you and remind you what purposeful leadership can look like. Why words matter, and how influence can be used with impact. That leadership is also about connecting with people on a deeper level.

I left feeling inspired, motivated, and proud to be part of a global community that believes in positive change.