People on the Move

Sharon Houghton

Destinations International has appointed Sharon Houghton as chief revenue officer. In this role she will lead revenue-focused strategies across DI’s products and tools portfolio and partnerships to drive member value and long-term financial sustainability. Houghton most recently founded Rev-Engine, a specialized consulting firm focused on accelerating revenue growth through revenue operations, sales strategy and go-to-market optimization. She also served in senior revenue leadership roles at Outside Inc., where she led the brand’s commercial portfolio, grew the travel vertical, launched high-profile destination partnerships and events, and led growth via strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

Caroline Beteta

Caroline Beteta will retire as president and CEO of Visit California in September. She first joined the DMO in January 1998 and a successor has not yet been named. Beteta has also served as national chair of the U.S. Travel Association and later served as both chair of Brand USA’s board and as its acting CEO. She is also a current member of the executive committee of the World Travel & Tourism Council.