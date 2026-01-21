Meet in Bellevue and Discover the Best of the Pacific Northwest

Surrounded by the pristine beauty of Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain range, Bellevue, Washington is an idyllic Pacific Northwest destination. And as an affordable meeting spot that’s as accessible, vibrant, and innovative as a big city, it’s also a planner’s dream.

1. A prime location

Just 9 miles from Seattle and 17 miles from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Bellevue is a breeze to get to—even more now that the Bellevue Airport Shuttle takes the stress out of airport transfers. A walkable downtown district features the 54,000 square foot Meydenbauer Convention Center, with ample accommodations just steps away. Even better, the city is an ideal homebase for post-event outdoor adventures, with some 80 miles of trails in Bellevue itself, and three National Parks within an hour’s distance.

2. Big city vibes

The city’s dining scene is dynamic and diverse, offering whatever the mood calls for, from casual local flavor, to craft cocktails, to international culinary experiences, just steps from their rooms. Museum outings and walking tours abound; and at the end of the day, Bellevue’s nightlife comes alive.

3. Innovative programs that make a difference

If sustainable offerings are on your attendees’ must-list, they’ll appreciate getting concierge-style service from the electric-vehicle Mobile Welcome Center, and they’ll love catching free, on-demand rides around town in the all-electric Bellhop shuttle service. And look out for Belle the Bobcat, the city’s mascot and Chief Adventure Officer, who makes appearances, shares the best of the city with attendees, and makes every visit memorable.