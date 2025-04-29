Why Eventgoers Love the Margarita Mile in Dallas

Author: David McMillin

Event organizers know Dallas for what’s coming next in the city: A new $1.6-billion, 15-gate terminal at DFW, a massive $2-billion expansion for the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas, and a cast of new hotel developments — all signs of the city’s continued dominance as a top convention destination.

While Dallas is clearly a city of the future, it’s already in the history books as a place where new ideas spring to life. The first planned shopping center in America, the world’s first convenience store, and the first microchip were all conceived here. And each time anyone raises a frozen margarita, they can thank the city: Entrepreneur Mariano Martinez invented the frozen margarita machine in Dallas in 1971.

1. The Mile Is Easy to Navigate.

While plenty of the stops along this sipping stretch of the city are clustered together, the mile checks the everything-is-bigger-in-Texas box by technically stretching beyond 5,280 feet of cocktail destinations. It’s easy to get around, though, thanks to the McKinney Avenue Trolley, which gives attendees a chance to see even more of what defines Dallas’ creative spirit, including Klyde Warren Park and Uptown. Attendees who are looking for an easy happy hour destination in the convention district can head to Café Herrera at the Omni Dallas Hotel for the Maximo Margarita.

2. Don’t Try to Conquer The Mile in One Day.

A mile might sound like a journey that can be completed quickly, but that’s definitely not the case here: There are 35 stops on the journey that offer an opportunity to get a taste of the city — and rack up some rewards in the process. Attendees can visit MargaritaMileDallas.com to sign up and start checking in at restaurants: Three check-ins earn a Margarita Mile sticker, and 10 check-ins add up to a limited-edition t-shirt. Hit the 20-mark, and there’s even more swag.

It’s a great option for attendees who want to extend their trips. They can kick off the mile during the convention program and stick around for even more opportunities to rack up rewards while savoring a wide range of takes on this classic. Sample the local favorite at El Fenix — voted the best in the city by the readers of D Magazine for the past five years — or go global with a mix of Jinro Peach, Green Apple Soju, yuzu, lime juice, and passion fruit at Joa Korean BBQ. The experience combines deep-in-the-heart-of-Texas flavors with around-the-world mixology creativity.

3. Give Them the VIP Treatment.

While there are plenty of places to share the celebration with the energy of the entire city, some of the destinations along the mile offer private dining options for a more exclusive experience. Mariano’s Hacienda, Mesa Maya, and El Fenix are just a few of the options for private parties. Additionally, the McKinney Avenue Trolley offers private trolley bookings to elevate the journey.

Head to Visit Dallas to learn more about how Margarita Mile can enhance the attendee experience.