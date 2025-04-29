Volunteer for PCMA APAC Advisory Board

Call for Volunteers

Do you want to play a role in shaping the future of business events and the profession? Are you ready to give back?

PCMA APAC is seeking passionate business event leaders who want to make a difference to join the APAC Advisory Board.

The role of the APAC Advisory Board is to provide PCMA with insights and feedback as we continue to grow and engage the event community. The RAB members are PCMA brand ambassadors working to amplify our voice and presence in the region and local markets.

You will build a close network of peers with shared purpose and passion.

Application closes on 9 May 2025. Submit your interest.